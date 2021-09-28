Legendary Three Dog Night to perform a The Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

THREE DOG NIGHT, which had more top 10 hits than any other musical group from 1969 to 1974, will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The band claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music.

Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows including two Super Bowls.

The Grammy-nominated band is not content resting on its legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, THREE DOG NIGHT has embraced and been embraced by 21st century music technology. New and existing fans buy THREE DOG NIGHT’s music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.

Tickets for THREE DOG NIGHT go on sale to the public on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $35.00 to $125.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849 and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

THREE DOG NIGHT’s 21 Top 40 Hits:

Mama Told Me (Not To Come) #1

Joy to The World #1

Black And White #1

Shambala #3

Easy To Be Hard #4

An Old Fashioned Love Song #4

The Show Must Go On #4

One #5

Never Been To Spain #5

Liar #7

Eli’s Coming #10

The Family Of Man #12

Celebrate #15

Out In The Country #15

Sure As I’m Sittin’ Here #16

Let Me Serenade You #17

One Man Band #19

Pieces Of April #19

Try A Little Tenderness #29

Til The World Ends #32

Play Something Sweet (Brickyard Blues) #33

For more information about THREE DOG NIGHT:

