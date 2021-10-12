Levelland’s Wallace Theater announces 2 additional Performances of ‘Sweeney Todd” + holiday lineup

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

Comedy, live theater, concerts, and movies! The Wallace is bringing audiences an exciting selection of entertainment this season. Grab your tickets today and “Experience the Unexpected” at The Wallace. Tickets for our 2021 Fall and Winter Season can be found at WallaceTheater.com/events.

The 2021 Fall and Winter Season at The Wallace is generously presented by Sundown State Bank.

Live Theater!



Oct 27, 28, 29, 30, & 31 – Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan. Starring Daniel Patrick Hogan and Annie Nichols-Burge, Sweeney Todd will now be playing two additional days! Grab your tickets today, they’re going fast!

Studebakers Events and The Wallace have partnered to bring audiences a dinner inspired by a gothic, early Victorian London. Dinner includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options as well as optional thematic alcoholic beverages. Tickets for this dinner start at $40 per person. This dinner was created to get audiences in and out just in time to take a seat for Sweeney Todd at The Wallace!

November 5, 6, & 7 – Into the Woods Jr. Head Into The Woods this November with Lubbock Community Theater and Horizons School of the Arts as they bring a touring, family-friendly production to The Wallace for our young audiences and families.

Be careful what you wish for, as Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods JR. features all of your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

THE WALLACE LIVE! The Wallace will be hosting monthly concerts starting this September. Enjoy the concerts with concessions and a cash bar.

October 15 – Turner Sparks: Double Happiness Comedy Tour

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Turner Sparks performs regularly at the top comedy clubs in the city including The Friars Club, New York Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, The Comedy Shop and The Grisly Pear Comedy Club.

Enjoy two opportunities to see Turner Sparks! Shows on October 15 begin at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.

November 20 – Gypsy Jayne

Gypsy Jayne is a soulful singer somewhat reminiscent of artists such as Janis Joplin, Doris Day, Grace Slick, Melanie, and many more. Her intense rhythmic guitar style was honed playing folk in Colorado, jazz standards in Texas, and blues in the deep south of Alabama.

Along the way, she developed an honest and humorous writing style that covers everything from personal loss and social injustice to love and life as a pirate. With her formidably talented bandmates, Gypsy Jayne brings folks together in a glorious celebration of music, art and life.

December 17 – Keegan Peck Quartet: Holiday Concert

The Keegan Peck Quartet is a local Lubbock band that specializes in jazz standards.

The band is comprised of Keegan Peck on vocals, Dr. Charles Whitehead on keys, Dustin Pedigo on bass, and Brian Tate on percussion.

REEL TALK – In partnership with South Plains College, this event explores components of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in film. Each movie is followed by a 20 minute thematic talk by a professional in the field. Tickets for REEL TALK are $5!

October 13 – Contact

“Come See the Moons of Jupiter & Saturn’s Rings! It is one thing to see pictures, another to see it through a real telescope.” Join The Wallace after the film for a special evening of stargazing led by the South Plains College Astronomy Department professors, Dr Kim Bouldin and David Hobbs.

November 17 – Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors will feature a post-film talk with Associate Professor of Biology Kristin Bingham.

December 8 – Midnight in Paris

Presentation to follow the film by Assistant Professor of Art, Kristy Kristinek.

Holiday Film Series

Remember the Titans – November 26

The Nightmare Before Christmas – November 27

The Santa Clause + Breakfast with Santa! – Dec 11

Elf – December 20

White Christmas – December 21

Die Hard – December 22

It’s a Wonderful Life – December 23

TIckets are on sale now! For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wallacetheater.com/events.

(Press release from The Wallace Theater)