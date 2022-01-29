LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

“Shakespeare in Hollywood is so deliciously inventive, you’d swear Ludwig and the Bard were in

cahoots. At once poignant and funny, literary and farcical, sophisticated and silly, political and

fanciful, high-brow and low-brow… a delight!” -The Baltimore Sun

The Wallace is proud to offer hiring opportunities for their upcoming production of Ken Ludwig’s Shakespeare in Hollywood. Join the team and become a part of The Wallace’s mission to “Create Experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower” in our West Texas community!

Shakespeare in Hollywood will be directed by The Wallace’s Artistic Director Anna Hogan. It is the opening piece for The Wallace’s 2022 Season entitled “Gather: exploring the significance of a community gathering place and the impact of a community dialogue.”



Details for Actors:

The Wallace is seeking comedic actors for their upcoming production of Ken Luwig’s

Shakespeare in Hollywood. Auditions will take place on Saturday, February 5 at The Wallace

Theater in Levelland, and Sunday, February 6 at the LHUCA Icehouse in Lubbock. Actors can

see a list of available characters, performance and rehearsal details, view audition

requirements, and submit for an audition slot by visiting WallaceTheater.com/Auditions.



Please note that auditions are by appointment only.



Details for Technical Theater Workers:



The Wallace is seeking crew members to join an innovative, driven team dedicated to creating the world of Ken Ludwig’s Shakespeare in Hollywood! Your vision and passion will empower The Wallace to bring 1930’s Hollywood and the fantastical backdrop of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to West Texas audiences. From stage managers, to designers, to fight captains, The Wallace wants to meet you! Learn about the production roles and submit your application by visiting WallaceTheater.com/work-with-us.



About the Production:



It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Instantly smitten by the glitz and glamour of show biz, the two are ushered onto the silver screen to play (who else?) themselves. With a little help from a feisty flower, blonde bombshells, movie moguls, and arrogant “asses” are tossed into loopy love triangles, with raucous results.



The mischievous magic of moviedom sparkles in this hilarious comic romp.



Commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare in Hollywood made its world premiere in 2003 at Arena Stage, winning the Helen Hayes award for Best New Play of the Year.



Shakespeare in Hollywood will perform at the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre April 6 – 10. The Wallace plans to return to hosting shows in its home venue later this year once this phase of renovations are completed.



Tickets for this production will be available on February 14, 2022 – a great addition to Valentine’s Day!



The Wallace Theater is committed to providing experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. Learn more and get involved at WallaceTheater.com.

The Wallace Theater is committed to celebrating diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility on and off stage. Their mission is to curate culture that nurtures, uplifts, and reflects the diverse community of thoughts and experiences that make up our West Texas community. The Wallace is committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status.

