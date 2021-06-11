Lubbock Aquarium PetFest being held this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Aquarium:

WHAT:

PestFest, the annual fundraiser for Lubbock Aquarium is hosting a reptile show on Saturday and Sunday. Due to an unfortunate accident with the trainer, the alligators have been canceled, but Petfest and the Reptile Show will still be going on thanks to amazing local support and participation!

PLUS, for the 5pm Saturday show, Lubbock Aquarium is inviting the community for special participation! They want to invite local reptile lovers to bring their crowd-friendly reptiles to parade across the stage for the final show on Saturday.

WHEN:

All Friday shows canceled

Saturday, June 12th at 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm – to include the community reptile parade

Sunday, June 13th at 1:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm

WHERE:

Adventure Park

5110 29th Drive

Lubbock, TX 79407

WHY:

As the largest fundraiser for Lubbock Aquarium, PetFest is a crucial event for bringing an aquarium to Lubbock. The aquarium is now moving into the Aquarium Trail phase of the development and a successful PetFest event will provide funds to bring the ocean one step closer to the South Plains!

ABOUT LUBBOCK AQUARIUM

Lubbock Aquarium is a 501(c)3. Our mission is to bring the ocean to the South Plains through engagement, exploration, education and environmental awareness. Currently, Lubbock Aquarium is in Development Stage accepting bids for consultant and architect, lovingly called “Voyage to Lubbock,” and is dedicated to planning and fundraising. Land has been generously donated off Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide and 29th Drive, the land will feature hundreds of fish and exhibits with amphibians, invertebrates, reptiles, birds and more. For more information or to make a donation online, please visit their website at www.lubbockaquarium.org.

PETFEST SCHEDULE:

Schedule subject to change without notice. Please contact Razonia McClellan for schedule confirmation for airing/printing at razonia@razoniapr.com

PetFest – Friday, June 11, 2021

All shows cancelled

PetFest & Pet Pageant – Saturday, June 12, 2021

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM PetFest Opens

10:00 AM Exotic & Farm Animals Pet Pageant, registration at 9:30am

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reptile, Show #1

12:00 PM Cats Pet Pageant, registration at 11:30am

01:00 PM – 01:30 PM Reptile, Show #2

02:00 PM Dogs Pet Pageant, registration at 1:30pm

03:00 PM – 03:30 PM Reptile, Show #3

05:00 PM – 05:30 PM Reptile, Show #4 and Community Wide Reptile Parade

06:00 PM Event ends for the day

PetFest – Sunday, June 13, 2021

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM PetFest Opens

01:00 AM – 01:30 AM Reptile, Show #1

03:00 PM – 03:30 PM Reptile, Show #2

05:00 PM – 05:30 PM Reptile, Show #3

06:00 PM Event ends

(News release from the Lubbock Aquarium)