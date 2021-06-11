Lubbock Aquarium PetFest being held this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Aquarium:
WHAT:
PestFest, the annual fundraiser for Lubbock Aquarium is hosting a reptile show on Saturday and Sunday. Due to an unfortunate accident with the trainer, the alligators have been canceled, but Petfest and the Reptile Show will still be going on thanks to amazing local support and participation!
PLUS, for the 5pm Saturday show, Lubbock Aquarium is inviting the community for special participation! They want to invite local reptile lovers to bring their crowd-friendly reptiles to parade across the stage for the final show on Saturday.
WHEN:
- All Friday shows canceled
- Saturday, June 12th at 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm – to include the community reptile parade
- Sunday, June 13th at 1:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm
WHERE:
- Adventure Park
- 5110 29th Drive
- Lubbock, TX 79407
WHY:
As the largest fundraiser for Lubbock Aquarium, PetFest is a crucial event for bringing an aquarium to Lubbock. The aquarium is now moving into the Aquarium Trail phase of the development and a successful PetFest event will provide funds to bring the ocean one step closer to the South Plains!
ABOUT LUBBOCK AQUARIUM
Lubbock Aquarium is a 501(c)3. Our mission is to bring the ocean to the South Plains through engagement, exploration, education and environmental awareness. Currently, Lubbock Aquarium is in Development Stage accepting bids for consultant and architect, lovingly called “Voyage to Lubbock,” and is dedicated to planning and fundraising. Land has been generously donated off Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide and 29th Drive, the land will feature hundreds of fish and exhibits with amphibians, invertebrates, reptiles, birds and more. For more information or to make a donation online, please visit their website at www.lubbockaquarium.org.
PETFEST SCHEDULE:
Schedule subject to change without notice. Please contact Razonia McClellan for schedule confirmation for airing/printing at razonia@razoniapr.com
PetFest – Friday, June 11, 2021
- All shows cancelled
PetFest & Pet Pageant – Saturday, June 12, 2021
- 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM PetFest Opens
- 10:00 AM Exotic & Farm Animals Pet Pageant, registration at 9:30am
- 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reptile, Show #1
- 12:00 PM Cats Pet Pageant, registration at 11:30am
- 01:00 PM – 01:30 PM Reptile, Show #2
- 02:00 PM Dogs Pet Pageant, registration at 1:30pm
- 03:00 PM – 03:30 PM Reptile, Show #3
- 05:00 PM – 05:30 PM Reptile, Show #4 and Community Wide Reptile Parade
- 06:00 PM Event ends for the day
PetFest – Sunday, June 13, 2021
- 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM PetFest Opens
- 01:00 AM – 01:30 AM Reptile, Show #1
- 03:00 PM – 03:30 PM Reptile, Show #2
- 05:00 PM – 05:30 PM Reptile, Show #3
- 06:00 PM Event ends
(News release from the Lubbock Aquarium)