LUBBOCK, Texas — The organizers of the Buffalo Grass Festival in Lubbock announced YouTuber and musician Rick Beato would the headliner for the 2023 festival at the Cactus Theater on Tuesday.

Amusement Park Recording Studio Owner, Scott Faris said making a living as a musician is hard, and this was a way they could make it easier for the next generation.

“Music scenes grow and adapt and change over the course of time. There was a time period in Lubbock where cover bands were kind of the thing and original music wasn’t that prevalent but it back with a vengeance,” Faris said. “Incredible music is being written right here in Lubbock Texas that is literally reaching the world.”

Faris said the event started small last year but has grown with sponsors and community partners including Texas Tech School of Music, South Plains College and the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

The three-day event was set to kick off with a concert featuring Austin Dean Ashford, Jeremy Couture and All about the Alice, and headliner Beato.

“Rick Beato is a world renown youtuber he’s got over three million followers. If you haven’t, I highly recommend you check out his channel. He’s got everything from breaking down cords, to scales to film scoring,” Harris said.

“He is one of the most famous YouTube educators, musicians and music producers literally worldwide,” Faris said.

The event would educate individuals on how to publish and copyright their own work to advance their musical careers. Faris said the great thing about this even is it 100 percent community lead and it goes back into Lubbock.

“I don’t know what’s in the water out here, but people like to hang out and write music and it’s pretty cool,” Harris said.

The Buffalo Grass Festival was scheduled to be held April 20-22. For more information, visit the website.