Lubbock Christian University presents Bye Bye Birdie, Oct. 8-9

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) Theatre Department presents their fall musical, Bye Bye Birdie, October 8-9.

A loving send-up of the 1950’s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score and a hilarious script, Birdie is sure to entertain guests of all ages.

The original Broadway production of Bye Bye Birdie opened in 1960 starring Dick Van Dyke and ran for 607 performances.

Rehearsals:

Monday, October 4 – Thursday, October 7, 7:30 p.m.

(Monday there will not be an orchestra, but Tuesday-Thursday there will)

McDonald Moody Auditorium

5601 19th St.

Musical:

Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.

McDonald Moody Auditorium

5601 19th St.

$20 Adults, $15 Students/Seniors

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: lcu.edu/calendar/fall-musical-bye-bye-birdie

