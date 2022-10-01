LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Theatre will present Little Women: The Broadway Musical at the McDonald Moody Auditorium from October 7-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Based on the life of author Louisa May Alcott, the beloved story of Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up during the Civil War in America, a press release from LCU said.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. You can purchase tickets by visiting LCU.edu/tickets.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical is a lovely story of family, friendship, loss, and triumph. I am drawn to the gorgeous songs by Jason Howland and enjoy watching the characters as they grow and change throughout the musical. This cast is very talented and working hard to bring this well-known story to life,” said Dr. Laurie Doyle, LCU Department of Communication and Fine Arts Chair, in the press release.

The community is invited to come experience the production of this timeless classic.