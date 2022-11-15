(Photo provided in a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced that Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group make a stop in Lubbock in early February.

The performance will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, this Texas native has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers, earning him four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas’ State Musician.

Earlier this year, Lovett released his latest album, 12th of June, on Verve Records to widespread critical praise.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.00 to $129.00 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.