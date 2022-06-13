LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

Mariachi Mexico Lindo will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Mariachi Mexico Lindo was founded by Oscar Castillo in 2010. Over the last 12 years, Mariachi Mexico Lindo has had group members from various walks of life yet all sharing the same common goal – to share the beauty of Mariachi music with others. Their group currently has 10 members which consists of three violins, two trumpets, a guitarrón, a vihuela, two guitars, and a harp. While they love mariachi music, they also enjoy playing country, motown, and other West Texas classics with a mariachi flair for the crowd. Whether they are on a stage or celebrating someone’s birthday party in their backyard, they are honored to be able to share the gift of music with their community!

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard through August 18. Mi Mesa Food Truck will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by the Mariachi Mexico Lindo! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)