LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The 9th Annual Mark Marley’s Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 13th & 14th, at the Running Water Draw (Kidsville) Park. The two-day event will include a state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off, concerts featuring Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Hayden McBride and FREE family activities on Saturday.

The state-sanctioned barbecue cook-off is a Champions Barbecue Alliance event. It will begin on Friday night and includes a Steak Cook-Off, Cooks Choice contest and a Margarita Mix-off. Entry fees for the Steak cook-off is $75 and all other entry fees are $25.

The cook-off on Saturday includes four meat categories (pork ribs, chicken, pork and brisket) and will offer cash prizes for the contest. Entry fees are $225 per team. Grand Champion for each cook-off qualifies for the American Royal Invitational and a chance at the Jack Daniels Invitational as well as points for the Champions Barbecue Alliance rankings.

Participants who don’t want to compete in the cook-off are encouraged to enter the Backyard Brawl – the competition is for master weekend grillers who enjoy cooking but don’t wish to chase points. Entry fee is $50 and cash prizes will be awarded.

Saturday will begin with a Kids Q – a cook-off for kids. Kids will cook steaks in two age categories: ages 6-11 and ages 12-17. Entry fee is $25.

To enter any of the cooking events, contact RaeAnne Warren at 806.292.3288 or rking@countyserv.com.

Saturday (5/14) will be a FREE event from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. featuring food trucks, vendors, corn hole games, horseshoes, stick horse races, bouncy houses, and tons of activities for the kids. For vendor space, contact Tiffany Wilhem at 806.889.5958 or tifwhite12@gmail.com.

A Car Show will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The show will be in the parking lot of the park, entry fee is $25 per car and proceeds benefit local scholarship recipients. To enter the car show, contact Trixi Pendergass at 806.774.8325.

Besides the cook-off, the event features Saturday night headliner bands Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Hayden McBride.

Gates open on Saturday (5/14), at 10:00 a.m., free to the public until 4:00 p.m. The park will then close and gates will reopen for the concert at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 for ages 12 and over and free for those 12 and under. Coolers will be allowed and include a $20.00 cooler fee.

Tickets and cook registration are available at www.markmarleybbqbash.com.

Sponsors for the event include the Mark Marley Family, Center Construction, City of Plainview and County Services. Sponsorship opportunities are still available – contact Joyce Sinor at 806.292.5028 or jsinor@legacyfarmslp.com.

All money raised goes to local cancer patients and family as well as local nonprofits as a contribution in memory of Mark Marley.

For more information about the Mark Marley Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash, visit www.markmarleybbqbash.com, find us on Facebook at Mark Marley’s Go Big or Go Home Barbecue Bash or contact RaeAnne Warren at 806.292.3288 or rking@countyserv.com or Melinda Brown at 806.296.1119 or mbrown@plainviewtx.org.

(Press release from the City of Plainview)