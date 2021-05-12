Mayor Pope, Mayor’s Fitness Council to host Bike with the Mayor on Saturday, May 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the Mayor’s Fitness Council will host Bike with the Mayor on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The 6.4 mile bike ride will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza, located at 19th Street and Crickets Avenue. There will be an LPD escort to ensure safety during the ride.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to bike and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. This is a family-friendly event, but please leave pets at home. Masks are not required during the bike ride. All citizens are invited to attend.

More information can be found at the Mayor’s Fitness Council Facebook Event Page.

