McCartney appointed AP’s entertainment & lifestyles editor

Anthony McCartney, newly appointed global entertainment and lifestyles editor for the Associated Press, appears during a portrait session on May 8, 2017. McCartney will oversee the AP’s entertainment team of text and visual journalists on three continents from Los Angeles, the first time the position has been based there. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Anthony McCartney, The Associated Press’ West Coast entertainment editor who as a reporter covered the legal aftermath of Michael Jackson’s death and many celebrity trials, has been appointed the news cooperative’s global entertainment and lifestyles editor.

AP deputy managing editor Sarah Nordgren made the announcement on Wednesday.

“McCartney has been a leader in entertainment coverage since joining the AP,” Nordgren said. “His experience in entertainment spans court coverage, awards shows and far beyond.

“His expertise and skill in driving great journalism in entertainment position him perfectly for his new role.”

McCartney, 41, will be based in Los Angeles, the first time the job has been based there. He will lead a team of more than 40 text and visual journalists in New York, London, Seoul, Nashville, Tennessee; and Los Angeles.

He has served as West Coast entertainment editor since 2017, overseeing film, television, celebrity and awards season coverage, as well as breaking news.

McCartney, who joined the AP in Tampa, Florida, in 2007, was previously the news cooperative’s celebrity courts reporter, which included coverage of criminal cases against R&B singer Chris Brown, Mel Gibson, record producer Marion “Suge” Knight and several high-profile celebrity divorces and deaths. He has also covered the Academy Awards and the Grammys and other major events and reported on the celebrity happenings at the 2016 Super Bowl.

Before joining the AP, McCartney worked at The Tampa Tribune in Florida and The Huntsville Times in Alabama. A native of Los Angeles, he studied journalism at Santa Monica College.