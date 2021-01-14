Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

FILE- In this May 21, 2020 file photo, Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York after being furloughed from prison because of concerns over the coronavirus. A bound edition about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate _ former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report” comes out Feb. 9. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanors by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary” will come out Feb. 9. Publishers do not require permission to release Congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted.

The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, over his role in last week’s bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also was impeached a year ago for pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. The Senate voted to acquit him.

Cohen already has written a book about his falling out with Trump, the bestselling “Disloyal.” In his foreword to the new book, he writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”