Newsboys ‘Stand Together Tour’ stops at Buddy Holly Hall in Feb. 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Awakening Foundation announced today a new tour concept called the STAND TOGETHER TOUR. The 22-city trek beginning in Kentucky on February 3, with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on February 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. and will include three of the biggest names in Contemporary Christian Music.

Industry veterans, NEWSBOYS will be joined by Danny Gokey and Mac Powell for a night of music with a shared purpose. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Ohio, Texas, Florida, West Virginia and more.

“We are so excited to get back out on the road in 2022 with some of our best friends – Danny Gokey, Mac Powell, and Adam Agee,” said Michael Tait, lead singer of Newsboys. “The last couple of years have been tough for everyone and we have really missed coming together with our fans to worship and celebrate with one another every night. We’re looking ahead to the new year, excited for what’s to come, and we can’t wait to continue to reunite with our fans across the country and stand together in unity!”

“I’ve loved crossing paths with Newsboys at shows and events over the years, and really enjoyed touring with them on Winter Jam a few years ago,” said Danny Gokey. “Not only are they a ton of fun, but I also have such respect for their music and ministry, which is why it’s an incredible honor to be joining forces with them on the Stand Together Tour this Spring. These shows are going to be a blast, and I can’t wait to see everyone out there!”

“Very early on in Third Day’s career one of our first tours was with Newsboys,” said Mac Powell, former lead singer of Third Day. “I love how life works in that all these years later I’m once again hitting the road with them to play my solo Christian album, ‘New Creation.’ I’ve always been a fan of Newsboys, and I can’t wait to be back on the road with them in 2022!”

“We are excited about this all-star lineup and to have tour sponsors ChildFund, Altrua HealthShare and KLOVE & Air1 Radio be part of this movement,” said Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing for Awakening Events. “This tour is going to be an opportunity to stand together, united by music all worshiping with a shared purpose.”

Tickets for Newsboys Stand Up Tour go on sale THIS FRIDAY, December 3, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $19.75 to $75.00 plus taxes and fees. Fans and AE Insiders can take advantage of a 20% discount on tickets when they purchase by December 25and use the code: INSIDER. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, www.awakeningevents.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Stand Together Tour is an Awakening Foundation Event.