LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Nik Parr’s original music is a high-energy piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll endeavor with strong soul, funk, and blues influences. Parr’s band is built around his piano playing and singing, with an ear for catchy, danceable, and widely appealing songs. The show is made even more unique as Nik switches seamlessly from the saxophone to the piano in between singing, working the crowd, and directing his band.

Since 2019, Nik and his band have shared the stage with nationally renowned funk, soul, and blues acts such as Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Ripe, Turkuaz, The Suffers, Black Joe Lewis, Eric Tessmer, Carolyn Wonderland, The Peterson Brothers, Miss Mojo, Los Coast, Roxy Roca, The Commonheart, and Flow Tribe.

Nik and his band’s 2020 release “When the Bars Close,” has been featured on Austin City Limits Radio, Texas Tech College Radio 88.1, Texas State College Radio KTSW, 512 Radio, Georgetown radio 106.7, JUTX Austin, Good Morning Austin, 512 Studios Live Sessions, 94.7 Corpus Christi, and The Austin Music Foundation.

Concert will be on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard. Angel Star Food Truck will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

