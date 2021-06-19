No Dry County comes to the Summer Showcase Concert Series on June 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Buddy Holly Center:

No Dry Country will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Lubbock’s No Dry County started using the term “Panhandle Music” a few years back to describe the music that had been coming out of West Texas’ dusty Panhandle. While it’s certainly been used as a catch-all for artists coming out of the region, it specifically has been used to give a rough outline of what No Dry County sounds like themselves in a short, timely manner. It’s easy to get wrapped up in trying to define what Panhandle Music is. Everyone from the pioneering bands such as The Maines Brothers, The Flatlanders and Terry Allen to modern-day troubadours like Brandon Adams, Ryan Culwell and William Clark Green have been dubbed as Panhandle Music.

In reality, NDC’s genre-bending label has less to do with sound and more so to do with a mindset and feel. In short, how do the arid windswept plains and carved up canyons of the Panhandle make you feel? – Thomas Mooney

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20th – August 19th. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to view the Buddy Holly collection and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, CovenantHealth, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Cecilia Contreras-Diaz at Cdiaz@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

No outside beverages, chairs, or picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For Summer Showcase FAQs, information on scheduled food truck vendors, and more, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

