Paramount shows off new Sonic with new trailer

Earlier this year, Paramount Pictures debuted the official trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog, and fans were excited… until they watched it.

Paramount took a lot of flak and got negative feedback from just about every single fan. Not for the movie, not for Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, not even for the special effects… but for Sonic himself.

The original incarnation of Sonic left a lot to be desired according to almost anyone you’d ask. From the fur to the nose, and even his iconic eyes, the only thing that felt Sonic about him was him going fast, and he was blue.

Paramount, in what many would call a surprising move, announced they would delay Sonic The Hedgehog so they could re-work the creature, to make him look more like the Sonic fans of all ages know.

Well, they did it, and they released the brand new trailer. It made a lot of fans let out a sigh of relief. Some even saying they’re looking forward to going opening night now.

Sonic is set to hit theaters this Valentine’s Day.

PHOTO: FORBES.COM

Premiere Date: 02/14/2020