The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Round Room Live and Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, are thrilled to announce that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to audiences across the United States in time for the holidays, with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. with pre-sales beginning today, Wednesday, September 14. For tickets and additional information, visit The Buddy Holly Hall.

Come join Peppa this Holiday season on an exciting camping trip in the winter woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor holiday adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love celebrating the season with this 60-minute live musical experience!

Tickets for Peppa Pig go on sale Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $29.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phone through ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re proud to bring the Holiday spirit to families with a special Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure on stages across the US,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We take joy in providing families with memorable, extraordinary events that they can share in together.”

Since launching in 2004, PEPPA PIG has captured the hearts and minds of preschoolers and caregivers worldwide. Known for her British accent, charming wit and endearing confidence, Peppa’s YouTube views in 2021 alone equated to over 300,000 years spent watching, equivalent to 20 minutes for every person on Earth. Resulting from Hasbro’s ongoing Brand Blueprint Strategy, fans can immerse themselves in all things Peppa through various consumer touchpoints, including full episodes on Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Amazon Prime, narrative content via AVOD platforms, a library of audio stories, music releases, app play, cross-category consumer products, Live shows and now, a visit to the new Peppa Pig Theme Park, in Florida. Audiences have been eagerly watching as she embarks on new adventures, facing the joys and obstacles of contemporary life with humor and gumption, instilling confidence and demystifying first experiences for kids along the way.

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

ABOUT ROUND ROOM LIVE, AN EONE COMPANY:

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. Round Room’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, which recently opened in Los Angeles in January 2022. In February 2018, Entertainment One (eOne) acquired a majority position in Round Room Live. eOne is now a division of Hasbro.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company’s unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.