(Photo from a press release from the press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Pink Martini featuring China Forbes will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring a dozen musicians, with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages on six continents.

After making its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, the band has gone on to play with more than 50 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Pink Martini has released 11 studio albums on its own independent label Heinz Records (named after Lauderdale’s dog), selling over 3 million albums worldwide. In 2019, the band released two EPs featuring the vocals of Pink Martini’s newest members Jimmie Herrod and Edna Vazquez. Both vocalists have toured with the band for the past year and are officially part of the group with the release of Herrod’s EP Tomorrow and Vaquez’s Besame Mucho, both of which were co-produced by Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes.

Tickets for Pink Martini featuring China Forbes go on sale to the public on Friday, September 9, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $32.50 to $75.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.