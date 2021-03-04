Police: Rapper OMB Peezy charged in music video shooting

FILE – Roddy Ricch performs at the 7th annual BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 21, 2019. Ricch’s song “The Box,” was named one of the top 10 of the year by the Associated Press. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting at music video set in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

OMB Peezy was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, news outlets reported.

The shooting happened on Feb. 21 at a scrap yard where rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were filming a music video. Atlanta police said two men were wounded in the gunfire. Another man was injured at the scene but it’s unclear whether he was shot.

Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said all three men were in stable condition. Neither Roddy or Dugg were wounded.

Another man was arrested at the scene and charged with drug possession, Grant said. The man wasn’t considered a suspect at the shooting.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said Peezy, whose real name is LeParis Dade, was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains on a $60,000 bond. Dade must wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport before he can post bond, Flanagan said.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Peezy, 24, has over 550,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he’s posted music, cooking and advice videos. He’s known for his song “Big Homie,” which has over 32 million views.