Premiere Cinemas’ annual Summer Kids Fest movie series is back! As in previous years, the Cinemas will be offering tickets to these showings for FREE to the public. The free showings will take place between 10 am and 11 am on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer, beginning on June 15th.

In addition to the FREE public showings, the theatres will also be offering whole-auditorium rentals for a $25.00 fee. To set these up, your asked to contact the theatre directly. “We look forward to welcoming kids, families and our loyal daycare groups back this summer,” said Rudy Leal, Director of the Lubbock Premiere LUX Cine at the South Plains Mall.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS IS AS FOLLOWS

6/15 & 6/16 – Sonic the Hedgehog

6/22 & 6/23 – Clifford the Big Red Dog

6/29 & 6/30 – Paw Patrol the Movie

7/6 & 7/7 – The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

7/13 & 7/14 – The Lego Movie

7/20 & 7/21 – Scoob!

7/27 & 7/28 – Tom & Jerry

8/3 & 8/4 – Space Jam 2

To contact, please reach out at lubbock@pcccmovies.com. Free tickets for these events can be

picked up on the day of the event OR reserved ahead of time at www.pccmovies.com (fees apply to

online reservation)

