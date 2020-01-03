PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan doesn't plan be in the courtroom when Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial starts next week: One of Weinstein's most prominent accusers, McGowan says the trauma the fallen Hollywood mogul caused her is so great she couldn't bear the pain of it.

But Rosanna Arquette, another accuser, has already made plans to be there when it starts, to lend support to the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and plan to testify against him.