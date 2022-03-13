(NEXSTAR) — For fans of NBC’s “The Office,” the cold open from season five’s “Casual Friday” – where Kevin spills his famous chili – is one of the show’s most beloved scenes. If you’re one of those super-fans, you may want to check out an Easter egg found on NBC’s streaming platform.

During the iconic cold open, Kevin Malone, played by Brian Baumgartner, is seen struggling to carry a large pot of chili from the parking lot up the stairs and into the office. As he carries the pot, Kevin says that at least once a year, he likes to bring in some of “Kevin’s famous chili.”

He explains the process of making the chili following a “recipe passed down from Malones for generations,” noting that he’s “up the night before” making it. Kevin, known as a clumsier character in the show, even adds that “it’s probably the thing I do best.”

Unfortunately for Kevin, just as he enters the office, he drops the pot of chili, spilling it all over the floor. He then frantically tries to put the chili back into the pot, to no avail.

While viewers never got to see “The Office” characters enjoy Kevin’s famous chili, an Easter egg originally found by a TikTok user in a hardly-read document is giving fans the chance to make their own.

Within Peacock’s Terms of Use, under section nine, you’ll find “the chili recipe inspired by Kevin Malone’s legendary family dish.” It even includes ancho chilis and the Malone secret: undercook the onions. Here’s what it says:

Ingredients

4 dried ancho chiles

2 Tbs neutral oil (vegetable, canola or grapeseed)

3 lbs ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 lean)

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic

1 large jalapeño, finely chopped

1 Tbs dried oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 Tbs tomato paste

2 12 oz. bottles of beer (lager or pale ale)

3 cans Pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups beef stock

2 ½ cups chopped ripe tomatoes

2 Tbs kosher salt

Chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream for topping

Directions

Tear ancho chiles into pieces, discarding seeds and stems. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, toast chiles over medium-high, stirring occasionally until very fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer toasted ancho chiles to a food processor or spice mill and process until very finely ground. Set aside. Add oil to pot and heat over medium-high. Add ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally to break beef into small pieces, until well browned (about 6 minutes). Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside. Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about 2 minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions. Using a garlic press, press garlic directly into the pot, 1 clove at a time. Then stir in jalapeños, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beer and continue to cook, stirring and scraping the pan, about 7 minutes. Meanwhile, put beans in a large bowl and mash briefly with a potato masher until broken up but not fully mashed. Add mashed beans, stock, tomatoes, salt, and cooked beef to pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmer and cook 2 hours so everything gets to know each other in the pot. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand at least 1 hour (can also be refrigerated 8 hours or overnight). Reheat gently, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve with your favorite toppings. We recommend chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream.

The chili you make may not exactly look like what Kevin spills on the floor – which was accomplished in one take, Baumgartner said in an episode of “Office Ladies,” a podcast hosted by his co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer. Instead, “The Office” actually used several cans of spicy chili, Fischer explained in the same podcast episode.

Peacock has hidden a recipe in its user agreement before. According to Today, when the streaming service launched in 2020, a recipe for chocolate cake was found in one of the document’s subsections.

(Information from the Nexstar Media Wire)