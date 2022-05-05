MADRID (AP) — Two renowned figures from the world of flamenco, singer Carmen Linares and choreographer-dancer María Pagés, were on Thursday awarded one of Spain’s most prestigious awards for fine arts.

The jury for the annual Princess of Asturias Awards lauded the two women, both of whom hail from southern Spain, for their massive influence on the artform in recent decades.

“Within Carmen Linares and María Pagés converge the spirit of several generations who, while respecting tradition and the depth of flamenco’s roots, have modernized and adapted its essence to the contemporary world,” the organizers said in a statement.

Carmen Linares is the stage name for Carmen Pacheco Rodríguez. Celebrated for her expressive voice, the 71-year-old was one of the first flamenco singers to perform at New York’s Lincoln Centre, organizers said.

María Pagés, 59, reportedly began dancing at the age of four. She established her dance company in 1990, swiftly carving out a singular space at the vanguard of flamenco.

The two artists will share the 50,000-euro ($52,700) award, one of eight Asturias prizes handed out annually by a foundation named for Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor. Other categories include social science, sport and scientific research.