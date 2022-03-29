LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Road Goes on Forever…until it doesn’t. Legendary Texas songwriter and entertainer Robert Earl Keen wraps up 41 years on the road with his 2022 Final Tour, I’m Comin’ Home: 41 Years On The Road on June 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.



With a catalog of 21 albums, his band of stellar musicians, and many thousands of shows under his belt, POLLSTAR ranked Keen in its Top 20 Global Concert Tours in July 2021. Keen has blazed a peer, critic, and fan-lauded trail that’s earned him living-legend status in the Americana music world.



Keen made the announcement in January 2022, with a personal video posted on his social media accounts. “I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”

Keen will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.

Tickets for Robert Earl Keen go on sale to the public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $46.50 to $150.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.buddyhollyhall.com, by phone at 1.800.514.3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.