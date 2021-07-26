Roots Historical Arts Council presents the Caprock Jazz Concert at Buddy Holly Hall on Sept. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Roots Historical Arts Council presents the Caprock Jazz Concert at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for an intimate evening in the Crickets Theater on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. Jazz performers include Adam Hawley and Tom Braxton, the Emmet Cohen Trio, featuring Bruce Harris and the Hub City Jazz Orchestra. A portion of the proceeds of the Caprock Jazz Concert helps to support the Caviel Museum of African American History.

Guitarist Adam Hawley burst on to the scene as a celebrated and innovative artist, composer and band leader. Initially handpicked by Maurice White’s (founder of Earth, Wind, & Fire), Hawley’s three albums have spawned seven #1 hits, which is an unprecedented feat for a new artist. The third record, Escape, was the #1 selling album in the nation, outselling every other contemporary jazz album according to Nielsen. The debut single went on to become the Billboard and Smooth Jazz Network “Song of the Year for 2020.” He has also played for Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Cole, Lalah Hathaway, The Manhattan Transfer, Brian McKnight, and appeared on American Idol in the house band and more.

As a Jazz saxophonist, Tom Braxton has garnered critical acclaim while thrilling audiences of all ages from coast to coast and abroad for over two decades. His music can be found on radio and television nationwide, and his albums have his numerous jazz charts including Billboard, RadioWave, SmoothJazz.com, Groove Jazz Music, Capital Jazz Radio and Amazon.

Pianist/bandleader Emmet Cohen is one of the most in-demand musicians in New York. As both a sideman and bandleader, he has quickly become an integral part of the cross-generational jazz community thriving in New York City. Cohen’s Trio has become a first-call rhythm section for top vocalists and instrumentalists, in addition to being a popular headlining band in its own right.

Trumpeter Bruce Harris has earned a reputation as one of the most important and emerging voices in jazz today. He has performed in many of New York’s premier music venues and jazz clubs such as Smalls, Smoke Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Ginny’s Supper Club, Minton’s and Rockwood Music Hall among others. He has made appearances on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared alongside a long list of legendary performers, including Wynton Marsalis & the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Dave Brubeck, Billy Taylor, The Count Basie Orchestra, Michael Feinstein, Barry Harris, Roy Hargrove, and Tony Bennett.

Tickets for the Caprock Jazz Concert are on sale now and are $100.00 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and in person at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

