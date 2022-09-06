(Photo provided by Feld Entertainment and the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Everyone’s invited on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic. In partnership with the non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic visits Lubbock, December 15 – 16, 2022 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing arts and Sciences for three performances.

Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey.

He learns that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be. Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking while Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars. Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her. And artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors. With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

Event Location :

The Buddy Holly Hall 1300 Mac Davis Ln. Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates and Times of Performances:

Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets:

For ticket information and to purchase go to: www.buddyhollyhall, www.sesamestreetlive.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Sesame Street Live! Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, September 6, 2022, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the public on September 13, 2022. Fans can still sign up to become a Sesame Street Live! Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

