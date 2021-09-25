Sons of Pioneers to Perform in The Crickets Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Sons of the Pioneers, featuring Roy Rogers Jr., will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall in the Crickets Theater on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

The Sons of the Pioneers galloped onto the music scene in 1934, and forever transformed cowboy music with their thrilling harmonies and poetic images of the West. The group still shoulders the standard for Western music today, enchanting audiences of all ages.

The heralded group is celebrating its 87th year of continuous performing and carrying the legacy of their landmark, Grammy-winning music to new ears. Originals like “Cool Water,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” and “Everlasting Hills of Oklahoma,” forever rooted in Western lore, are stirring new audiences throughout the United States and Canada.

When Roy Rogers (then Leonard Slye) and gifted songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer began developing their trademark “Pioneer sound” in the early ‘30s, little did they realize they were launching a juggernaut that would become one of the most decorated and longest-lived groups in American music history. Through the years, gifted singers and instrumentalists have rotated into the group to keep the Pioneers’ musical campfire burning brightly.

Another development that Rogers—whose storied film, TV, and recording career earned him the sobriquet “King of the Cowboys”—might not have foreseen is the addition of his son, Dusty, into the group in 2018. “How many guys get to join their father’s group that their dad started 87 years ago?” says Rogers. “It’s almost unheard of.”

The Pioneers’ songs have been recorded by an astonishing range of performers, including Bing Crosby, the Boston Pops, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Frankie Laine, Johnny Cash, Riders in the Sky, Michael Martin Murphey, and even the Muppets. Their songs are in more than 100 Western films and continue to be used widely, such as in the Coen brothers’ “The Big Lebowski” (1998) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018), Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” (2018), and in Ken Burns’ epic “Country Music” TV documentary (2019).

The Pioneers are the most decorated group in Western music, winning honors such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Western Music Association Hall of Fame, the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Swing Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to name a few. The group’s renditions of “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Cool Water” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and the Smithsonian Institution has named the group one of America’s “National Treasures.”

Tickets for Sons of the Pioneers Featuring Roy Rogers Jr. in the Crickets Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall are on sale now and range in price from $39.00 to $49.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to www.sonsofthepioneers.org

