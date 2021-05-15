Straight No Chaser is “Back in the High Life” at the Buddy Holly Hall on Nov. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences welcomes Straight No Chaser Back in the High Life Tour on November 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will finally hit the road in-person this year after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic. “Back In The High Life,” kicking off October 22 at Minnesota’s Mystic Showroom, winds its way through the U.S. with a stop in Lubbock, and concludes on New Year’s Eve in Mesa, AZ, at the Mesa Arts Center.

“To say we are excited is a huge understatement,” said group member Steve Morgan. “We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again.”

Tickets for Straight No Chaser go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $35.50 to $65.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1, or at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock, Texas 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and during performances.

To celebrate their return to the road, this Friday, Straight No Chaser will reveal their take on “Leave The Door Open,” the smash hit by Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. To pre-save the song, click here.

“Back in the High Life” will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform that song in-person plus tracks from last year’s album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand-new arrangements and fan favorites, with a setlist changing each night. Straight No Chaser will release a deluxe edition of Social Christmasing later this fall. More details will be released soon.

Looking ahead to the holidays, the nine group members have compiled their favorite cocktail and food concoctions in Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press). Sound Bites is due out November 2, but it is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser’s site.

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” twelve years ago. Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide to their unforgettable live shows. Last year, the group unveiled their latest holiday album, Social Christmasing, featuring the group’s signature twist on Christmas classics like “Silver Bells” and “Frosty The Snowman,” five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic “A Long December.”

