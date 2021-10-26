‘The Bat’ flies into the Crickets Theater for TTU Opera’s – Die Fledermaus

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Texas Tech University Opera Theatre presents the beloved Johann Strauss operetta, Die Fledermaus (The Bat) for its fall opera production on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Crickets Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Die Fledermaus is set in Vienna, Austria. The comedic work revolves around a trick played on the gentleman Gabriel von Eisenstein by his friend Dr. Falke. Audience members will recognize many Viennese waltzes. The performance will be sung in German with English supertitles. The spoken dialog of the show will be in English.

The opera will feature many graduate students from the School of Music Voice/Opera Program. Guest conductor Viswa Subbaraman will lead all performances. The production is directed by Gerald Dolter with choreography by Nathalie van Gilder.

Tickets for Die Fledermaus go on sale Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at (800) 514 -3849×1, or at the venue box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tickets for the general public are $10 plus taxes and fees and are free to all Texas Tech students with a valid ID.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

