The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery hosting “Home: A Search for Place”

Three women, friends, and artists combine their work in an exhibition that reflects on the evocative word – home. Whether the pieces were created to process intense emotions, stumbled into by chance, or longstanding interests that turned into lifelong projects, Melinda Green Harvey, Valerie Komkov Hill, and Pat Maines explore different meanings of this one powerful word.

Home: A Search for Place opens in the Buddy Holly Fine Arts Gallery on November 24 and will be the exhibition for the December First Friday Art Trail. This exhibition will run through January 16, 2022.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always FREE!

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

Programming at the Buddy Holly Center is made possible in part by the generous support of Supporters of the Fine Arts (SOFA), CH Foundation, Helen Jones Foundation and the City of Lubbock.



