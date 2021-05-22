The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host Creative Spark

Creative Spark will open on June 4 and will be on exhibition for the June First Friday Art Trail. This exhibition will run until July 25.

Creative Spark, a 3-D exploration of found and natural materials, metal, glass, light, and video, comes to the Buddy Holly Center Fine Arts Gallery this June.

Artists Carol Koenig and Jennifer Greer have created works of art that explore the boundaries of fact and fiction, lost and found, natural and man-made, whole and broken. The art of Creative Spark expresses their concern for and love of the world in which they live.

As you witness their pieces, allow your personal experiences to inspire conclusions and possible enlightenment about the world in which you live.

Carol Koenig and Jennifer Greer have shared a friendship and an art studio for years leading to this collaboration. Carol’s intimate birdhouses and shadowboxes feature minute details delicately and expertly placed in every crevice. Jennifer’s large-scale work invents a shifted reality. While they each have their own striking creativity, their works often complement one another in a fascinating, inspiring symbiosis.

Creative Spark will open on June 4 and will be on exhibition for the June First Friday Art Trail. This exhibition will run until July 25.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always free!

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

Programming at the Buddy Holly Center is made possible in part by the generous support of Supporters of the Fine Arts (SOFA), CH Foundation, Helen Jones Foundation and the City of Lubbock. For more information about this exhibit or other events, please contact the staff at the Buddy Holly Center at 806.775.3560 or visit us online at www.buddyhollycenter.org.

