The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute coming to Buddy Holly Hall in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute will perform on October 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. With note-for-note, live renditions of the Beatle’s classics, the Emmy Award winning show takes Beatle’s fans on journey back in time as if they were rockin’ with legends John, Paul, George and Ringo.

This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, with performances in Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil. With “The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute” on stage, you’ll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude” and many more.



Tickets for The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute will go on sale Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at (800) 514 -3849×1, and the venue Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range in price from $29.00 to $65.00 plus taxes and fees.

For more information go to thefabfour.com. Presented by The Buddy Holly Hall in association with Red Tail Entertainment.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed in October 2019 from the merger of AEG Facilities, the global innovator in live entertainment venues, and SMG, the gold standard in event management. ASM Global is a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. As the world’s most trusted venue manager, ASM Global provides venue strategy and management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services. Among the venues in our portfolio are landmark facilities such as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Conference Centre in Shenzhen, China. ASM Global also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies.

(News release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)