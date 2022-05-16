LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is returning to Lubbock to perform on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. With note-for-note, live renditions of the Beatle’s classics, the Emmy Award winning show takes Beatle’s fans on journey back in time as if they were rockin’ with legends John, Paul, George and Ringo.

This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, with performances in Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil. With “The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute” on stage, you’ll hear record-perfect live performances of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude” and many more.



Tickets for The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute range in price from $29.00 to $65.00 plus taxes and fees, and will go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. (CT). Ticketscan be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information go to thefabfour.com. Presented by The Buddy Holly Hall in association with Red Tail Entertainment.