The Grammys are tonight. Here’s when and how to watch.

FILE – Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the 2021 show would be revealed. It will mark Noah’s first time hosting the Grammys. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(NEXSTAR/AP) — The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday night with performances by musical bigwigs Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Cardi B, among others. Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” is hosting.

Here’s how and when to watch.

What time does the Grammy Awards start?

The Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

An earlier Grammys ceremony begins at 3 p.m. EST, noon PST. The event is hosted by Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko and includes performances by multiple nominees, including Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Burna Boy.

How do you watch the Grammys?

The awards ceremony will be airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, a new streaming service that fills the shoes of CBS All Access.

Who is performing?

This year’s Grammys features performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Who’s nominated?

Beyoncé is the leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

Why the late airing date?

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

(Information from the Nexstar Media Wire; The Associated Press contributed to this story.)