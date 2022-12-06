(Logo provided in a press release from The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc.; Background from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Harlem Globetrotters will bounce back into Lubbock in early March as part of their 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

According to a press release, the team will entertain their Hub City and South Plains fans at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12. To order tickets online, you can visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

“The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Lubbock area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings,” the press release said.



The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

“Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world,” the press release said.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit their official website at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or visit their social media pages.