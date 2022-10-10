(Nexstar Media Inc./Everythinglubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced The Magnificent 4 will make a stop in Lubbock in late October.

The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish were the top 4 winners of Indian Idol Season 12.

Traveling with their fabulous 7-member orchestra team, they will entertain audiences with famous Bollywood songs and tunes. In addition, guests will experience record-perfect live performances of Hindi songs to make it a most memorable evening, the BHHPAS said.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $20.00 (student) to $250.00 plus taxes and fees. Limited VIP Meet and Greet and student tickets are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.