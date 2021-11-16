The Marshall Tucker Band announces 50th Anniversary Tour and upcoming stop in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

In 2022, The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) will celebrate five decades since its inception. To celebrate, the multi-platinum southern rock group will hit the road for its historic “50th Anniversary Tour.” The MTB today revealed over 30 live concert dates with stops in Clearwater, Fla., Atlanta, Ga., Nashville, Tenn., Detroit, Mich., Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Pa., Washington D.C., Lubbock, Texas and more. The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 27, 2022.

“Five decades of The Marshall Tucker Band … sometimes it’s still hard to understand,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “We are just regular people. The fans have given us so many special moments over these 50 years. I’m so proud of our band.”

In 1972, original members Toy Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Doug Gray, Jerry Eubanks, George McCorkle and Paul Riddle came together in Spartanburg, S.C. to form a southern rock band. They knew they had the magic for something that could reach people well beyond the South Carolina state line. They had the sound, the look, and the camaraderie. Problem was, they didn’t have a name. One day while rehearsing in a local warehouse, they came across a key ring with the inscription, ‘Marshall Tucker.’ It belonged to a blind piano tuner who resided in Spartanburg. It was this fated discovery that inspired the band’s moniker, and in that moment, The Marshall Tucker Band was born.

Dave Mason will join the legendary group on select live concert dates. “I’m really looking forward to joining the 50th anniversary celebration of this extraordinary band,” says Mason. “I’ve been waiting to get back on the road, and this is quite the opportunity to bring great music to everybody, everywhere.”

“Our special songs, guided by the lyrics of Toy Caldwell, have given us a deep emotional connection with our fans and friends,” adds Gray. “We love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road in 2022.”

Tickets for The Marshall Tucker Band go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour officially kicks-off on Jan. 12 at the Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, TX. In the coming weeks, the second leg of the tour will be announced via marshalltucker.com.

The Marshall Tucker Band “50th Anniversary Tour” Schedule:

Jan. 12 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

Jan. 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

Jan. 15 – Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberge Casino

Jan. 21 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall ^^

Jan. 22 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald Tucker Auditorium ++

Jan. 26 – Okeechobee, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

Jan. 27 – Immokalee, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

Jan. 29 – Miami, FL – Magic City Casino +

Feb. 3 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Feb. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

Feb. 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium @

Feb. 10 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater ~

Feb. 11 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino

Feb. 12 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center ~

Feb. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ~

Feb. 18 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino

Feb. 20 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Hall ~

Feb. 23 – Torrington, CT – Warner Theatre ~

Feb. 25 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Municipal Auditorium ~

Feb. 26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s Casino

March 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre ~

March 4 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park ~

March 5 – Anderson, IN – Hoosier Park ~

March 9 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre ~

March 10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater ~

March 11 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre ^

March 12 – Cherokee, NC – Cherokee Casino ~

March 17 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre ~

March 19 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall ~

March 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre ~

March 25 – Eureka Springs, AR – The Auditorium #

March 26 – Roland, OK – Cherokee Casino Roland

March 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall ~

April 8 – Biloxi, MS – IP Casino

KEY:

~ with Dave Mason

@ with Dave Mason and Atlanta Rhythm Section

^ with The Kentucky Headhunters

# with The Outlaws

^^ with Firefall and Bertie Higgins

+ supporting Kansas

++ supporting ALABAMA

About The Marshall Tucker Band

Nearly 50 years ago, The Marshall Tucker Band was founded in Spartanburg, SC. Thanks to hits like “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “24 Hours At a Time,” the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling Southern Rock group has sold millions of albums worldwide. MTB songs have been featured in major motion picture films and television shows including Breaking Bad, Blow, The Box, Swing Vote, Half Nelson, My Name Is Earl, Cold Case Files and Good Guys. CMT (Country Music Television) named the MTB’s “Can’t You See” the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song. The MTB’s debut album, The Marshall Tucker Band, reigns as Gibson Guitar’s #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album. Ultimate Classic Rock crowned the MTB’s “Can’t You See” as the #1 Southern Rock Song and GRAMMY® Magazine named the group’s logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music.