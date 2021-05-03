The Price is Right Live adds second show at Buddy Holly Hall in October

(Photo provided by The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences and The Price is Right Live)

Due to a high-ticket demand, The Buddy Holly Hall of the Performing Arts & Sciences is adding a second stage show for The Price is Right Live™ on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., in addition to the 7:30 p.m. almost sold-out show.

Tickets are on sale now online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX toll-free at 1-800-514-3849×1, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and during ticketed performances. Tickets range in price from $30.25 – $75.75 plus taxes and fees. V.I.P. packages are also available.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

DATE/TIME: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

VENUE: The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

TICKETS ON SALE: Now at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX toll-free at 1-800-514-3849×1 and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401 open Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

*The safety of our guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, The Price Is Right Live™ will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.*

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit or call the box office. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands. 2021. All Rights Reserved

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

