The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Fiction:

1. Junkyard Cats by Faith Hunter, narrated by Khristine Hvam (Audible Original)

2. Interview with the Robot by Lee Bacon, narrated by Kevin T. Collins, Ellen Archer, Josh Hurley, Eileen Stevens, Erin Mallon, Jonathan Davis & Stephen Bel Davies (Audible Original)

3. Tinaca Jones by Matt Boren, narrated by Retta, Matt Boren & Stephanie Lemelin (Audible Original)

4. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

6. Be Frank with Me: A Novel by Julia Claiborne Johnson, narrated by Tavia Gilbert (HarperAudio)

7. Blood of Elves by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)

8. The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

9. Persuader by Lee Child, narrated by Dick Hill (Brilliance Audio)

10. Mage Errant: Publisher’s Pack: Mage Errant, Book 1-2 by John Bierce, narrated by Ralph Lister (Podium Publishing)

Nonfiction:

1. The Power of Self-Compassion by Laurie J. Cameron, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. The Minuteman by Greg Donahue, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Audible Original)

3. You Ought to Know Adam Wade by Adam Wade, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkward and Why That’s Awesome by Ty Tashiro, narrated by George Newbern (HarperAudio)

8. Exactly What to Say: The Magic Words for Influence and Impact by Phil M. Jones, narrated by the author (ListenUp Audiobooks)

9. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

10. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)