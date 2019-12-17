The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS game “Survivor” ends its 39th edition this week reeling from controversy over its first-ever forced removal of a contestant, a Hollywood agent sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching.

The abrupt exit of player Dan Spilo, for what CBS said was an off-camera incident involving a staff member, didn't end questions about whether the network fumbled a #MeToo-era issue that it knew about months ago.