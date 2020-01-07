1  of  2
Breaking News
Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq: US official LPD names suspect involved in 1 of 2 fatal nightclub shootings

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 5, 2020:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

3. Ad Astra

4. Hustlers

5. Anna

6. Joker

7. Downton Abbey

8. Rambo: Last Blood

9. It Chapter Two

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts-Independent:

1. Code 8

2. The Farewell

3. Official Secrets

4. Darkest Hour

5. Midsommar

6. I See You

7. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

8. The Lighthouse (2019)

9. Call Me By Your Name

10. General Magic

___

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar