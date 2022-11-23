LEVELLAND & LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wallace Theater will present RENT in February 2023 at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Firehouse Theatre in Lubbock.

“Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of unimaginable struggles at the height of an 1980’s and 1990s epidemic,” a press release from The Wallace Theater said.

Ticket tiers include $30 general admission tickets, $25 senior tickets, $15 student tickets, and $75 VIP tickets, the Wallace Theater said. VIP tickets include prime seating options, two complimentary beverages, and light bites.

However, there a special “Pay What You Can Night” on February 10.

Tickets will be available to purchase on December 1 at https://www.wallacetheater.com/events.

Here is a list of the performances scheduled:

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 11, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 25, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 26, 2023 @ 5:00 PM

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

“Directed by The Wallace Theater’s Artistic Director, Anna Hogan, RENT is the final installment of The Wallace’s first full production season entitled “Gather: exploring the significance of a community gathering place and the impact of a community dialogue,” a press release from The Wallace Theater said.

(Photo provided in a press release from The Wallace Theater and LHUCA)

The Wallace Theater and LHUCA proudly announce dates, cast, crew and a new ticketing initiative “Pay What You Can” preview night for RENT! In support of serving missions of both The Wallace Theater and LHUCA, “Pay What You Can Night” is aimed at making our high quality theatrical productions more financially accessible to our West Texas community.

A very special thank you to The Wallace’s “Gather 2022” Theatrical Season Presenting Sponsors, United Supermarkets and Smith Auto Family.

Pay What You Can Night:

We all feel the “pain at the pump” and read the stories of so many families who are struggling to pay their bills, or agonizing over grocery bills. As arts organizations, our mission and service is not to feed people, but we can ease their burden by “feeding their souls.” Through art we can provide a brief respite from the struggles of life. By making theatre productions financially accessible, we can inspire people to continue their fight and believe in themselves. We can empower them with resources and knowledge to make a difference in their lives. If each person walks away from this show considering the relationships in their own lives and what they can do to strengthen relationships, this show will have a long-term impact on the social fabric of our community.

“As we began to plan for productions in 2023, we took stock of our mission and knew that our ticketing model was making our theatrical productions financially inaccessible to many patrons. With the support of generous underwriters, foundations and sponsors we have committed to setting our general admission tickets no higher than $30 in 2023 and are very excited for our first “Pay What You Can Night,” said Alycyn Keeling, Executive Director of The Wallace Theater.

“As we celebrate LHUCA’s 25th Anniversary, we are excited to continue to fulfill Louise Hopkins Underwood’s dream of presenting live theater to the public with RENT in partnership with The Wallace Theater,” said Lindsey Maestri, Executive Director, LHUCA

February 10th will be a preview performance and feature our new PAY WHAT YOU CAN ticketing initiative modeled after similar initiatives by other successful theatres around the county. Our PAY WHAT YOU CAN ticketing initiative is rooted in our mission statement to provide our signature experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower all audience members in our community. Patrons will be given the opportunity to select their price when reserving their seat. They can pay the General Admission price of $30. They can choose to pay as little as $5 or they can choose to pay more. All proceeds from the “Pay What You Can Night” will be used to support expenses from other night’s productions and keep the General Admission ticket at $30. Patrons will be asked to pay at least something in appreciation for the work and talent the artists and designers dedicated to this production.

Tickets will go on sale for RENT on Thursday December 1, 2022. Wallace Theater “Backstage” Monthly Givers and Leadership Circle Members will be able to purchase tickets in advance on Tuesday, November 29th. Visit https://www.wallacetheater.com/backstage to join “Backstage”!

Performances Dates:

All performances will take place at LHUCA Firehouse Theatre, 511 Ave. K, Lubbock, TX

Cast & Crew:

The cast is headlined by Alejandro Hernandez as ROGER DAVIS, Zachary Judah as MARK COHEN, Joey Rodriguez as TOM COLLINS, Caleb Aguilar as BENJAMIN COFFIN III, Annie Nichols-Burge as JOANE JEFFERSON, Jet Terry as ANGEL DUMOTT SCHUNARD, Sierra Roberson as MIMI MARQUEZ, and Rachel Biggs as MAUREEN JOHNSON.

The full cast includes Leah Rodriguez, Mallory Flores, Mary Hogan, Kensy Mayer, Ramona DeLuna, Travis Burge, Dylan Avant, Fletcher Pape, and Natalie Stanislaus as ensemble members and understudies.

The production crew includes Anna Hogan (Director), Zac Goin (Technical Director), Dantz Debusk (Assistant Director), Casey Keenan Joiner (Music Director/Conductor), Anh Collins (Collaborative Pianist), Daniel Hogan (Set Design), Courtney Ferguson (Choreographer), McKenzie Pearce (Production Stage Manager), Kevin Greenhaw (Assistant Stage Manager), Jordan Wood (Sound Designer/Audio Engineer), David Cox (Assistant Scenic Builder), Mary Hogan (Hair and Makeup Designer), Jill Johnstone (Costume Designer), Patrick Mitchell (Properties Master).

About the Show:

“At last, a show that lives up to its hype! RENT is theatre at its best: passionate, exuberant, uplifting, and joyous.” – Theatermania

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

“RENT rejoices in the truth of what it tries to capture. That life and relationships are fun, gritty, painful, wonderful, and ever changing. Every time I listen to RENT, I am reminded to be grateful for my friends and to relish in the experience of my own passing seasons of love.” – Joey Rodriguez, Cast as Tom Collins (by The Wallace)

How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

“What makes RENT so wonderful is not its hipness quotient, but its extraordinary spirit of hopeful defiance and humanity.” – The New York Times

The Wallace:

The Wallace is a 501c(3) non-profit organization in Levelland, Texas and currently undergoing renovations to the historic theater. The Wallace Theater is committed to providing experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. Learn more and get involved at WallaceTheater.com.

Interested in supporting The Wallace’s Mainstage Productions through sponsorship? Contact Tina@WallaceTheater.com.

LHUCA:

LHUCA is a 501c(3) non-profit organization located at 511 Ave. K, Lubbock, TX

The mission of LHUCA is to cultivate and celebrate all the arts by inspiring creativity and engaging with the community. The center offers visual, performing, film, and literary arts programs through weekly, seasonal, and annual events. Admission to the LHUCA Galleries is free Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. In addition, several free events are offered to the community each month, including First Friday Art Trail, Art Lectures with Dr. Christian Conrad, Artful Family Hours, and Saturdays at LHUCA programs. Visit lhuca.org to learn more.

Learn more about LHUCA at www.lhuca.org.