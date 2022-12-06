LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced Theresa Caputo, better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium,” will perform live at The Buddy Holly Hall in May 2023.

Her performance will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, “The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and start at $44.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

(Photo provided in a press release from the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Long Island Medium debuted in 2011 on TLC and follows Theresa’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference…she can communicate with the dead.



