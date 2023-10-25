LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State has more than 19,000 incorporated communities, according to Statista.com.

Sadly, some of those communities have been abandoned in the last century. EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of “haunted” towns that may have a spooky history.

1. First Adobe Walls, Texas

The town of First Adobe Wallas is located in Northeast Hutchinson County and was the site of not one but two historical battles. In 1849, William Bent made a trip to a structure called Fort Adobe when his stock was killed by hostile native Americans in the area. The incident led to Bent blowing up the fort and abandoning the Texas Panhandle altogether.

In 1864, Brigadier General H Carleton commanded the Department of New Mexico and wanted to limit native American attacks on white settlers. He recruited Colonel “Kit” Carson “to punish” Kiowa and Comanche natives for raiding the Santa Fe Trail. The battle claimed the lives of 60 native Americans and three of Carson’s men. The second battle was ten years later and lasted four days. 100 native Americans were killed and dozens more injured.

2. Jefferson, Texas

Jefferson, Texas, is considered one of the most haunted towns in Texas, according to Austin Ghosts.com. The Texas State Historical said the town was named after Thomas Jefferson and founded in the 1840s’. At its peak, the town had more than 30,000 people and dropped to less than 3,000 less than a decade earlier.

In Present Day, the town thrives as a tourist attraction for those who love the spooky and unusual. Jefferson has two haunted hotels and a haunted house.

Jefferson played a big role in the Cotton trade and was a notoriously pro-slavery town. The town was the site of multiple lynchings.

3. Bluffton, Texas

The Texas Observer referred to Bluffton as “The Lost Civilization” that rose from Lake Buchanan. The town was submerged under Lake Buchanan in Central Texas for the better of a century. Thanks to Texas droughts, the town is beginning to resurrect from the lake.

The remains of old Bluffton are available for tourists to see. The remains include stones where old homes once stood, the foundation of an old hotel and even preserved makers from the old cemetery.

The Texas Observer said it is illegal to take artifacts from the site, but that has not stopped tourists before.