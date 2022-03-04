LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

The Wallace is excited to announce that tickets to the hilarious comic romp “Shakespeare in Hollywood” are now on sale!



Audiences have the option of a $40 general admission ticket and a $20 student ticket with a valid student ID. The Wallace is featuring a VIP ticket that includes light bites, beverages, and immersion into the production through seating placed in close proximity to the actors and play space. VIP tickets are $100 a seat and include access to a shared cocktail table. VIP seating is limited!



To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit: www.WallaceTheater.com/events. It’s 1934, and Shakespeare’s most famous fairies, Oberon and Puck, have magically materialized on the Warner Bros. Hollywood set of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Instantly smitten by the glitz and glamour of show biz, the two are ushered onto the silver screen to play (who else?) themselves.



With a little help from a feisty flower, blonde bombshells (like our Jean Muir-inspired Lydia Lansing), movie moguls (Like Jack Warner and his fellow Warner Brothers), and arrogant “asses” are tossed into loopy love triangles, with raucous results.



Shakespeare in Hollywood will be hosted at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater April 6th-10th due to exciting renovations at The Wallace. This venue was chosen because it met The Wallace’s needs for a venue that still allowed The Wallace to meet its mission statement, “Creating Experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower!”, and produce the intimate performance experience that audiences love at The Wallace.



The production of Shakespeare in Hollywood is generously sponsored by United Supermarkets. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available! For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit the show page at www.WallaceTheater.com/events or call Tina at 806-894-4770.

(Press release from The Wallace Theater)