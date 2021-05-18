Tom Segura bringing comedy tour to Buddy Holly Hall in Jan. 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Actor, comedian, and writer, Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently performed to sold-out audiences at his 100 + city, Take it Down Tour. He will be making a stop in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences with his new I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour on January 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Tom Segura – I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (CT) range in price from $35.00 to $75.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com by phone at (800) 514-3849×1 and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tom Segura is known best for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2021) and Completely Normal (2014). Paste Magazine described him as, “…having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitsky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcasts Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY, opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workoholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on Instagram and @tomsegura on Twitter).

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

