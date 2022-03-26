LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.:

Plans are fully underway for the 2022 4th on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event.

Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are here.

The 2021 Picnic in the Park and evening activities featured a multitude of food vendors, including favorites such as turkey legs, quesadillas, ice cream (and related cones, shakes, sundaes, etc.), street tacos, nachos, wraps, funnel cakes, corn dogs, kettle corn, soft pretzels, shaved ice and snow cones, corn on the cob and many, many more.

Numerous non-food vendors peddled their wares as well, such as t-shirts, hand-crafted décor and home goods, tumblers, jewelry, koozies, glow sticks, face painting, cell phones and accessories, and more.

With so many local eateries and merchandise vendors offering food-truck options and booths, the 2022 slate of vendors could be the largest and most diverse it has ever been.

Apply to be a vendor.

To stay up to date on all of the fun and festivities, follow Broadway Festivals on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

(Press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.)