‘Welcome to My Dream’ at Buddy Holly Hall on June 5-6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts will host its 40th Anniversary major production, Welcome to My Dream at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on June 5 and 6, 2021. The major production includes 400 dancers and over 1,000 costume changes.

Dancers consist of preschool through high school aged students performing pieces in the styles of tap, ballet, jazz, contemporary, pointe and hip hop. This will be the first year The Dance Gallery will host its major production at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Karla McNeill has been the owner and artistic director of The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts since 1981. This will be her 40th Dance Gallery major production. She began her teaching career in 1970 and continued to earn a B.A. degree in dance at Texas Tech University. Residents of 1970’s Lubbock may recognize McNeill from her time on local television’s Disco Minute.

Each show will be unique with its own performances and dancers but will showcase one magical theme throughout. The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. The theater doors will open one hour prior to each performance.

Tickets for Welcome to My Dream are on sale now and range in price from $12 to $30 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com by phone at (800) 514-3849×1 and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information about The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts go to: www.thedancegallery.com/.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed in October 2019 from the merger of AEG Facilities, the global innovator in live entertainment venues, and SMG, the gold standard in event management. ASM Global is a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. As the world’s most trusted venue manager, ASM Global provides venue strategy and management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services. Among the venues in our portfolio are landmark facilities such as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Conference Centre in Shenzhen, China. ASM Global also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies.

(News release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)