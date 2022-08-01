The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wendy Colonna will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Wendy Colonna is a seasoned troubadour and a new mother who hails from the gulf coast of Louisiana and has called central Texas home since 2000. The Austin-American Statesman calls her “a force of nature” and the New York Times cited her sound as “ethereal.”

Wendy’s songs echo soulful tales of joy, reclaimed innocence, loss, and celebration. Her resonant, signature, grit-infused-honey voice can move from a sweet whisper to a full-on bayou-soul-shout without skipping a beat.

Tracks from Wendy’s most recent release “No Moment But Now” (2017) were simultaneously featured on Apple Music’s “Hot Tracks” and “Breaking Singer Songwriter” playlist, and Spotify’s “Fresh Folk” playlist. In 2016, Wendy received a Black Fret Major Grant and in 2017 she was selected as a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Finalist.

In January 2017, Wendy was invited to lend her uplifting, anthemic songs to the Austin Women’s March with 60,000 in attendance. She was also invited to emcee and perform in Austin’s Earth Day Festivities. Wendy has had the honor of sharing the stage with legends like Mavis Staples, Delbert McClinton, Edgar Winter, Jeff Buckley and more.

In addition to her live-performance career, Wendy has been writing and producing award-winning custom songs for advertisement for clients like Coca-Cola and Southwest Louisiana Visitors Bureau. The Coca-Cola song, “A Happy Song” topped AdWeek upon its debut and “My Southwest Louisiana Home” took home several ADDY awards.

Wendy currently lives in San Marcos, Texas with her husband, mother, two amazing step-children, and her baby boy, Charlie. On top of touring, family and regional performances she and collaborator, Mark Addison are the owners of Tips Concerts, a house-concert venue in southeast Austin where they host fall and spring shows.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard through August 18. Taste of Cali will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by Wendy Colonna! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

